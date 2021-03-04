Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

