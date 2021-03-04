AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its position in AECOM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after buying an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,912,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in AECOM by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.