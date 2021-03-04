AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AECOM worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AECOM by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

AECOM stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

