Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 16.4%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price traded down 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.35. 900,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 632,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.