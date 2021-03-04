aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $145.58 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, aelf has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $145.58 million and $33.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00775778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00044839 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

