Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Down 20.6%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) fell 20.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $13.80. 4,574,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,395,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

