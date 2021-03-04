Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Down 20.6%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) fell 20.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $13.80. 4,574,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,395,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.09.
Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
