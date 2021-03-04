Aeon Market Cap Tops $5.65 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $12,855.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.38 or 0.00445672 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.