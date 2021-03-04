AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.58 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.