Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AERO opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aerogrow International has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

