Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AERO opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aerogrow International has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35.
