Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Trading Down 8.8%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,694,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,418,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARPO shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 313,860 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

