Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Hits $45.77 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $45.77 million and $10.65 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 378,175,807 coins and its circulating supply is 332,354,864 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

