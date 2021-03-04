Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report sales of $558.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $573.75 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $507.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $137.22 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

