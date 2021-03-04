Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Affimed by 8.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 8.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Affimed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.