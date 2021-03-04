Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.
Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Shares of AFMD stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.81.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
