Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.13. 2,381,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,844,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $453.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

