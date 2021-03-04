AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $4.13. 2,529,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,515,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $171.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

