Aggreko (LON:AGK) Sets New 1-Year High at $889.22

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 889.22 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 889 ($11.61), with a volume of 1922002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 823 ($10.75).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 510 ($6.66).

The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 733.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 561.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

