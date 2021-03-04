Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.51

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGKF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

