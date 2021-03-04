Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading Down 7.5%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 2,478,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,469,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

AGRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.