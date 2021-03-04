Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 162.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

