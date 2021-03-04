Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $162,762,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

