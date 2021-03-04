Agora (NASDAQ:API) vs. Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Head to Head Survey

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Agora (NASDAQ:API) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -29.17% -12.12% -2.80% Agora 0.61% 0.28% 0.17%

17.1% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coupa Software and Agora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 8 13 0 2.55 Agora 0 1 4 0 2.80

Coupa Software currently has a consensus target price of $315.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Agora has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agora is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupa Software and Agora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $389.72 million 56.16 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -452.63 Agora $64.43 million 91.96 -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Agora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software.

Summary

Agora beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, enterprise, financial Services, healthcare, and Internet of Things, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

