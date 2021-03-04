Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.
ADC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.48. 20,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
