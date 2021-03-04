Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

ADC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.48. 20,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

