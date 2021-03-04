Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.97

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.97 and traded as high as C$4.39. Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 115,234 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.97. The stock has a market cap of C$394.48 million and a P/E ratio of 67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

