Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.09

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $6.70. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 62,683 shares.

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

