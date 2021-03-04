Air Partner (LON:AIR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.37

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.37 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 65.40 ($0.85). Air Partner shares last traded at GBX 66.30 ($0.87), with a volume of 183,678 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.14 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

