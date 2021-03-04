Airbloc Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Airbloc token can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $48,354.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.00785958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00027203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00062426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

