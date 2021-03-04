Airbloc Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 5,011.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $54,203.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.59 or 0.00747773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

ABL is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

