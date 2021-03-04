Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

ABNB traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $176.51. 251,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.00. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $4,682,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,429,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

