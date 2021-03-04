Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $180.40 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,298,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.