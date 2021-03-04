Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.59. 269,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.00. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.