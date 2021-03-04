Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $210.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.58. 231,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.00. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

