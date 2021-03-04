Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $220.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $176.51. The company had a trading volume of 251,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.00. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

