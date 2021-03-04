Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of AKRO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 13,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,512,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

