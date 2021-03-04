Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.