Alan D. Gold Sells 1,829 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.16. The company had a trading volume of 656,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,472. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,363,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.