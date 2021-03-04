Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $374,435.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,959 shares of company stock worth $2,840,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.