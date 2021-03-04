Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $89,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,547. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Alarm.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.