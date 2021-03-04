Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 28th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.51. 2,904,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,568. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

