Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $28.59. 10,353,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 6,873,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

