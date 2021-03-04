Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $11.17. 772,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,383,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $433.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

