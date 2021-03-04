Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Alexco Resource to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $357.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

