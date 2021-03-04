Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.66 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

