Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $527.25 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $527.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00303214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00061652 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $935.31 or 0.01996228 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,215,272,697 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

