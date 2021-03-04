Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.1% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,759.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,744,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,044,000 after buying an additional 295,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

BABA traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $233.00. 465,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,446,271. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.16 and its 200-day moving average is $269.02. The company has a market cap of $630.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.