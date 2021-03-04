Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,100 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the January 28th total of 2,080,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

ANCUF opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

