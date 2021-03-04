Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

