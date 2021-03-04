ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $230,621.36 and $3,420.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.27 or 0.00771891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044202 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

