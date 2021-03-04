Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading Down 5.9%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 2,192,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,473,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 512,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

