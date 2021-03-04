Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s stock price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,608,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,979,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

In related news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

