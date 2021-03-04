Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 16,043 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $149.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

